MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $151.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.