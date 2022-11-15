MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,374 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.53.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.