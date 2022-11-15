MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.17 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.20.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

