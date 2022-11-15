MGO One Seven LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,846,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 995,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,820,000 after acquiring an additional 188,606 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,687,000 after acquiring an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,578,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,291,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.80.

