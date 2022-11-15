MGO One Seven LLC Sells 3,738 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $842,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,557,000 after buying an additional 679,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.