MGO One Seven LLC Sells 4,549 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFIP opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

