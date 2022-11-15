MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 2nd

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGPI stock opened at $111.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.93. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total value of $47,457.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,903.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,655 shares of company stock worth $723,794. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,549,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.83.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

