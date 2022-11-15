Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

