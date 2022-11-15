Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

MU stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 995,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,805,520. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

