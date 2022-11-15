MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $165.90

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $165.90, but opened at $179.94. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $175.24, with a volume of 6,936 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
MicroStrategy Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.75 and a 200-day moving average of $235.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
