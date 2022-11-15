MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $165.90

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $165.90, but opened at $179.94. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $175.24, with a volume of 6,936 shares trading hands.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.75 and a 200-day moving average of $235.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $188,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 22.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $759,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

