Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MG traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 44,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,722. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

Mistras Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MG. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Mistras Group by 135.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 286,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 164,999 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 37,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mistras Group by 283.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 115,841 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Mistras Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 929,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

