Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Mondelez International

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

