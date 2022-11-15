Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MDLZ. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.
Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
