Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MDLZ. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 33.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 874,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 965,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,861,000 after purchasing an additional 41,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 36,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

