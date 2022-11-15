Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MPWR. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $17.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.03. The company had a trading volume of 610,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,229. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,792,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,448 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

