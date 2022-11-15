Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Insider Sells $3,540,175.00 in Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.14. 3,064,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,732. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.97. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Bank of America upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

