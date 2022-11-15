Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $129,128,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after buying an additional 1,054,265 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 311.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,898,000 after buying an additional 624,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,542,000 after acquiring an additional 531,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.97. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

