Morgan Stanley Cuts TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target to $40.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TTEC. Bank of America downgraded TTEC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TTEC has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TTEC by 151.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,253,000 after buying an additional 271,766 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TTEC by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in TTEC by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 94,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

