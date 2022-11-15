Morgan Stanley Lowers AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Price Target to $7.00

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 159.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Down 17.7 %

AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.08 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. On average, analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,514,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Articles

