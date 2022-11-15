Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$23.50 million.
Moving iMage Technologies Stock Performance
MITQ stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Moving iMage Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.
Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.
Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.
