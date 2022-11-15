Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$23.50 million.

Moving iMage Technologies Stock Performance

MITQ stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Moving iMage Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

