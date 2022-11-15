Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on COOP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $843,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 739,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,704,712.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,429,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $843,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 739,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,704,712.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:COOP traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. 587,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.