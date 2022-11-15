Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on COOP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $843,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 739,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,704,712.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,429,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $843,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 739,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,704,712.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. 587,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

