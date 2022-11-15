Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $63,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,150.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

NYSE MLI traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.93. 6,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.55. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

