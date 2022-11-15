MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.72

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 107788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPLN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MultiPlan from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $17,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth $37,749,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 12,739,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,621,000 after buying an additional 4,237,366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after buying an additional 1,734,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after buying an additional 1,219,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth $4,680,000.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

