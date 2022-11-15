Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,753 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after buying an additional 2,114,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,159 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $118,243,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $122.98 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.66 and a twelve month high of $131.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

