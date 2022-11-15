Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of PotlatchDeltic worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

