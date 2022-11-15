Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

CME stock opened at $173.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.81. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

