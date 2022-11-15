Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 10,393 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.9 %

HWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.