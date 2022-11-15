Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 14,131 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,131 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Essent Group worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth $149,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

