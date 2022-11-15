Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,744 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,265,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 355,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,852,000 after purchasing an additional 101,420 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 46.2% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 191,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after buying an additional 60,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NPO stock opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $124.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

