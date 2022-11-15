Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,909 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Black Hills worth $11,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

NYSE BKH opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

