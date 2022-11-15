MVL Achieves Market Cap of $74.07 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. MVL has a market cap of $74.07 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MVL has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00586754 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.31 or 0.30563050 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,102,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

