My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Achieves $948,058.30

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $948,058.30 and approximately $587,333.64 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.26 or 0.01651291 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00011876 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00045937 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00051700 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.73 or 0.01765578 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.