Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $34.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NSSC opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $31.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after buying an additional 925,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 837,472 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 97.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 515,415 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

