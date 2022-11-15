Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.79. 2,372,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,912. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,496 shares of company stock worth $1,999,057 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Nasdaq by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

