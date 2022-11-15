National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

NNN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Shares of NNN opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

