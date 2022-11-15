Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Craig Hallum

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. 1,486,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,552. The company has a quick ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $686.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 118.66% and a negative return on equity of 51.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.