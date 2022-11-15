NEM Price Hits $0.0326 on Major Exchanges (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, NEM has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. NEM has a total market capitalization of $293.13 million and $7.13 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010054 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00585132 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,118.37 or 0.30478603 BTC.

NEM Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

