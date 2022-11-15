Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Short Interest Up 17.5% in October

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,247,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 5,000,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,247,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nerdy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NRDY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. 22,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,811. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.54 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

