Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Given New $3.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NRDY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Nerdy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRDY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.32. 5,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,811. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $372.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nerdy

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.54 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,231,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nerdy by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 99,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nerdy by 213.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 664,497 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nerdy in the third quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

