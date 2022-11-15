Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $87.40 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,941.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00349960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00121365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.52 or 0.00770408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00618365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00233076 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.