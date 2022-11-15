Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,870,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 12,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Newmont Trading Down 1.6 %

Newmont stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.54. 333,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696,000. Newmont has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Newmont

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Newmont to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

