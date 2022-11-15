Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Set at $51.85 by Fundamental Research

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a $51.85 price objective by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Newmont to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.05.

Newmont Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE NEM traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 417,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25.

Insider Activity

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 27.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

