Newport Trust Co Sells 124,323 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Newport Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,277,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 124,323 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.0% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.51% of Boston Scientific worth $281,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,376 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 204,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,039. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

