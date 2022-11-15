Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Evercore ISI

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 3.98.

Shares of NYSE KIND traded up 0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 2.64. 3,477,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,867. Nextdoor has a 1 year low of 2.04 and a 1 year high of 13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.28.

In related news, Director David L. Sze bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.32 per share, for a total transaction of 1,660,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,869,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately 32,765,126.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Nextdoor news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.39 per share, with a total value of 1,356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,299,014 shares in the company, valued at 34,913,657.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David L. Sze acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.32 per share, with a total value of 1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,869,014 shares in the company, valued at 32,765,126.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,665,000 shares of company stock worth $5,548,150 in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIND. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

