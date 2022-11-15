NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lifted by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $47,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.73. 69,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,853,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

