NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.37. 4,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.0% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,074 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.