NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,354 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $33,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 446.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.16. 2,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,106. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.44. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.788 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

