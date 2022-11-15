NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.5% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after buying an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,114,812,000 after buying an additional 264,652 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.79. 419,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.81. The company has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $177.75.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.