Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading Down 3.5%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 17,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 420,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

Nkarta Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $519.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,995.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,344 shares of company stock worth $396,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after buying an additional 1,520,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,113,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 849,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,427,000.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Articles

