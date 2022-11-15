NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Jeri J. Harman Acquires 12,272 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Jeri J. Harman acquired 12,272 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $24,912.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at $266,640.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NN Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. 174,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,302. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $85.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NN

NN Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Corre Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NN by 1.2% in the third quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 5,488,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of NN by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,284,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in NN by 1,135.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 1,964,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in NN by 26.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

