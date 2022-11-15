NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Jeri J. Harman Acquires 12,272 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Jeri J. Harman acquired 12,272 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $24,912.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at $266,640.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. 174,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,302. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $85.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.79.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.
