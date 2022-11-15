Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,080. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $256.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average is $107.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

